January 30, 2020

Guggenheim Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report), with a price target of $2250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2218.40, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2150.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $927.5B and has a P/E ratio of 82.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.39.

