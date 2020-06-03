Guggenheim Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Exicure (XCUR)

Uncategorized

Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) on May 15 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.72.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exicure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50, representing a 138.1% upside. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Suneja is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Suneja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karuna Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, and Argenx Se.

Based on Exicure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.18 million and net profit of $1.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XCUR in relation to earlier this year.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.