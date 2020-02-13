Guggenheim Remains a Hold on Ralph Lauren (RL)

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Hold rating on Ralph Lauren (RL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ralph Lauren with a $134.09 average price target, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Ralph Lauren’s market cap is currently $9.12B and has a P/E ratio of 14.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RL in relation to earlier this year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia.