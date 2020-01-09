Guggenheim Remains a Hold on L Brands (LB)

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Hold rating on L Brands (LB – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 69.0% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $19.59.

The company has a one-year high of $29.02 and a one-year low of $15.80. Currently, L Brands has an average volume of 6.96M.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International.