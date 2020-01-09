January 9, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Guggenheim Remains a Hold on L Brands (LB)

By Carrie Williams

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Hold rating on L Brands (LBResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 69.0% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $19.59.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.02 and a one-year low of $15.80. Currently, L Brands has an average volume of 6.96M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019