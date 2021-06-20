Guggenheim Remains a Hold on Adobe (ADBE)

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Hold rating on Adobe (ADBE – Research Report) on June 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $565.59, close to its 52-week high of $570.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 73.5% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adobe is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $618.19, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Based on Adobe’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.84 billion and net profit of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.13 billion and had a net profit of $1.1 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADBE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adobe, Inc. provides digital marketing and media solutions, with it operating through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. Its products and services include Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Acrobat, analytics solutions, digital experience management, products for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.