Guggenheim Remains a Buy on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Guggenheim analyst Michael Schmidt reiterated a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) on June 2 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.24.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Schmidt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Schmidt covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Arvinas Holding Company, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Based on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62K and GAAP net loss of $72.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $47.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures kinase inhibitor treatments for cancer by cutting off the ability of tumor cells to thrive and spread. The company designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors. It also develops two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and rebastinib, as immuno-oncology kinase, inhibitors targeting the kinases CSF1R, and TIE2 kinas. The company was founded by Peter A. Petillo and Daniel L. Flynn in November 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.