Guggenheim Reiterates Buy on Snap Shares, Sees 2% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on 7/22, Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris reiterated a Buy rating on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)with a price target of $85, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Michael Morris has a yearly average return of 18.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Morris has a 76.6% average return when recommending SNAP, and is ranked #641 out of 7672 analysts.

Out of the 37 analysts polled by TipRanks, 29 rate Snap Inc stock a Buy, 7 rate the stock a Hold and 1 recommends Sell. With a return potential of 3.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $86.19.