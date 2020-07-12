July 12, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Guggenheim Reiterates Buy on Axovant Gene Therapies Shares, Sees 699% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Thursday, Guggenheim analyst Whitney Ijem reiterated a Buy rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)with a price target of $23, which implies an upside of 699% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Whitney Ijem has a yearly average return of 17.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Ijem has a -43.8% average return when recommending AXGT, and is ranked #951 out of 6765 analysts.

Out of the 9 analysts polled by TipRanks, 7 rate Axovant Gene Therapies stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 480.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $16.71.

