Guggenheim Maintains Their Hold Rating on Burlington Stores (BURL)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on Burlington Stores (BURLResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $250.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $250.89 and a one-year low of $136.30. Currently, Burlington Stores has an average volume of 620.5K.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

