Guggenheim Maintains a Hold Rating on Guidewire (GWRE)

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire (GWRE – Research Report) on September 2. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $123.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

Guidewire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.43, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Guidewire’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164 million and GAAP net loss of $36.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $38.78 million.

Guidewire Software, Inc. engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, Add-on Modules, and InsuranceNow. The company was founded by Marcus S. Ryu on September 20, 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.