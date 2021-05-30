Guggenheim Keeps Their Hold Rating on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Hold rating on Altair Engineering (ALTR – Research Report) on May 27. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.37, close to its 52-week high of $69.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Veeva Systems, and Guidewire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altair Engineering with a $67.67 average price target, implying a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Altair Engineering’s market cap is currently $5.06B and has a P/E ratio of -1347.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 75.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 169 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James R. Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.