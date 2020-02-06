Guggenheim Keeps Their Buy Rating on Tapestry (TPR)

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry (TPR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tapestry with a $29.00 average price target, representing a -2.8% downside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Tapestry’s market cap is currently $7.83B and has a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPR in relation to earlier this year.

Tapestry, Inc. engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate.