Guggenheim Keeps Their Buy Rating on Porch Group (PRCH)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on October 27, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Porch Group (PRCHResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 71.3% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Porch Group with a $30.00 average price target, representing a 50.1% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

PropTech Acquisition Corp is an organized blank check company.

