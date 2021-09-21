Guggenheim Keeps a Buy Rating on PepsiCo (PEP)

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet maintained a Buy rating on PepsiCo (PEP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Grandet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 66.2% success rate. Grandet covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Honest Company, and Molson Coors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PepsiCo with a $165.77 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PepsiCo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.22 billion and net profit of $2.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.95 billion and had a net profit of $1.65 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PEP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PepsiCo, Inc. is a food and beverage company that owns brands like Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Cheetos, Doritos, Aquafina and Tropicana. The company was founded by Donald M. Kendall, Sr. and Herman W. Lay in 1965 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.