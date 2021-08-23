Guggenheim Believes Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Intuit (INTU – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $545.30, close to its 52-week high of $549.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

Intuit has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $507.75, a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 15, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

Intuit’s market cap is currently $149B and has a P/E ratio of 69.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 146.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INTU in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1983, California-based Intuit, Inc., a software company, provides financial management solutions and compliance products and services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group; Consumer Group; ProConnect Group and Credit Karma.