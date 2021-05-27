Guardant Health (GH) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on May 20, Brian Weinstein from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health (GH – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lucira Health, 10x Genomics, and Veracyte.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Guardant Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.00, implying a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Based on Guardant Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.67 million and GAAP net loss of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.73 million.

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.