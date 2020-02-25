Guardant Health (GH) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health (GH – Research Report), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Exact Sciences.

Guardant Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.33, representing a 22.0% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $112.22 and a one-year low of $54.00. Currently, Guardant Health has an average volume of 792.6K.

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.