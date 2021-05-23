Guardant Health (GH) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health (GH – Research Report) on May 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $121.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 52.0% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Guardant Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.00, which is a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Guardant Health’s market cap is currently $12.26B and has a P/E ratio of -35.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.80.

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.