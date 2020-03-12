GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.77, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 56.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

GTY Technology Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GTY Technology Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.52 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is blank check company. The company currently does not have any operations. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.