GTT Communications (GTT) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Hold rating to GTT Communications (GTT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 72.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Boingo Wireless, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GTT Communications with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on GTT Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $424 million and GAAP net loss of $19.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $455 million and had a GAAP net loss of $53 million.

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.