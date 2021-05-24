May 24, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

GT Biopharma (GTBP) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GT Biopharma (GTBPResearch Report) and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 39.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GT Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, a 69.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.48 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, GT Biopharma has an average volume of 645.2K.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is engages in the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products. Its products include OXS-1550, OXS-1650, OXS-3550, OXS-4550, OXS-1750, OXS-1950, and OXS-2050. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

