Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta CFA maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive (GPI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.46, close to its 52-week high of $110.11.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.4% and a 33.3% success rate. CFA covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, and AutoNation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Group 1 Automotive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.75.

Group 1 Automotive’s market cap is currently $1.94B and has a P/E ratio of 12.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPI in relation to earlier this year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.