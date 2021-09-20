Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA maintained a Buy rating on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 48.3% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gritstone Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

Gritstone Oncology’s market cap is currently $568.6M and has a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.18.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded in August 2015 by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.