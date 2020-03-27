Grifols SA (GRFS) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA (GRFS – Research Report), with a price target of EUR28.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.52.

Guekam is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.7% and a 21.4% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Crossject SA, and Pharnext SA.

Grifols SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.95, a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR29.00 price target.

Based on Grifols SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion and net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.22 billion and had a net profit of $128 million.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy. The Diagnostic Segment deals with the marketing of diagnostic testing equipment, reagents, and other equipment. The Bio Supplies segment consists of all transactions related to biological products for non-therapeutic use. The Others segment focuses on the rendering of manufacturing services to third party companies. The company was founded by José Antonio Grifols Roig on November 18, 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.