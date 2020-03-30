Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 26, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF – Research Report), with a price target of NOK160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.35, close to its 52-week high of $15.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #4338 out of 6213 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grieg Seafood ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.22.

Based on Grieg Seafood ASA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion and GAAP net loss of $265 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 billion and had a net profit of $220 million.

Grieg Seafood ASA engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.