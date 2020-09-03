Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN – Research Report) on August 24 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Grid Dynamics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GDYN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 21, 2018 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.