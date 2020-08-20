Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Greenlane Holdings (GNLN – Research Report) on August 7 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Greenlane Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.67, a 54.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Greenlane Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.87 million and GAAP net loss of $4.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNLN in relation to earlier this year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. It offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld on May 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.