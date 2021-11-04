Greenhill (GHL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Greenhill (GHL – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 81.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Perella Weinberg Partners, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenhill is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Based on Greenhill’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $43.24 million and GAAP net loss of $8.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GHL in relation to earlier this year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in January 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.