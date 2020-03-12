Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #4389 out of 6212 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.35, which is a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Greenbrook Tms’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $949K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.