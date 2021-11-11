Greenbrook Tms (GBNH) Gets a Buy Rating from Desjardins

In a report issued on October 27, David Newman from Desjardins maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBNH – Research Report), with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.69, close to its 52-week low of $6.60.

Newman has an average return of 8.2% when recommending Greenbrook Tms.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is ranked #1454 out of 7728 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $17.74 average price target, which is a 124.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

Greenbrook Tms’ market cap is currently $119.1M and has a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.72.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.