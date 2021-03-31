Greenbrook Tms (GBNH) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBNH – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$16.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.46, close to its 52-week low of $11.86.

Gonsalves has an average return of 98.5% when recommending Greenbrook Tms.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #256 out of 7413 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.79, representing a 59.6% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Greenbrook Tms’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.01 million and GAAP net loss of $7.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.46 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.43 million.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.