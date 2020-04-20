Green Dot (GDOT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Green Dot (GDOT – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 66.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and MGIC Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.90, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Green Dot’s market cap is currently $1.44B and has a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.54.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment offers deposit account programs that can be acquired through omni-channel distribution platform. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises products and services that all specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.