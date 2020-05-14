Great Panther Silver (GPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Uncategorized

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew O’Keefe reiterated a Buy rating on Great Panther Silver (NYSE MKT: GPL) on April 21 and set a price target of $1.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.42.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Panther Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.23, a 186.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.75 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Keefe is ranked #5036 out of 6532 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $0.98 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Great Panther Silver has an average volume of 1.7M.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.