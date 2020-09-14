Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.2% and a 31.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Orion Group Holdings.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.35.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $168 million and net profit of $8.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $185 million and had a net profit of $8.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLDD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging and Environmental and Infrastructure. The Dredging segment engages in the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock. The environmental and infrastructure segment provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.