Great Ajax (AJX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Great Ajax (AJX – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Great Ajax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.96 and a one-year low of $12.39. Currently, Great Ajax has an average volume of 120.3K.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.