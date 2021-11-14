Graphite Bio (GRPH) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Buy rating on Graphite Bio (GRPH – Research Report) on November 10 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.17, close to its 52-week low of $11.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.3% and a 34.2% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graphite Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GRPH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Graphite Bio Inc is a clinical-stage gene-editing company harnessing gene integration to develop a new class of therapies to cure serious and life-threatening diseases. Its gene-editing platform allows to precisely correct mutations, replace entire disease-causing genes with normal genes, or insert new genes into predetermined, safe locations.