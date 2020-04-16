Graphic Packaging (GPK) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Debbie Jones from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging (GPK – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.4% success rate. Jones covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Crown Holdings, O-I Glass, and Ball.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Graphic Packaging with a $17.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.96 and a one-year low of $10.41. Currently, Graphic Packaging has an average volume of 4.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPK in relation to earlier this year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It also produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. The company operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the eight North American paperboard mills which produce coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated-recycled paperboard. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets primarily in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. Graphic Packaging Holding was founded on December 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.