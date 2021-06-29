Graph Blockchain (REGRF) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Graph Blockchain (REGRF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.05, close to its 52-week low of $0.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.3% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Graph Blockchain.

The company has a one-year high of $0.79 and a one-year low of $0. Currently, Graph Blockchain has an average volume of 840.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGRF in relation to earlier this year.

Graph Blockchain, Inc. is a blockchain solutions company, which engages in the provision of solutions for data management, business intelligence, and data analytics. Its solutions include enterprise system, blockchain technology, and business intelligence. The company was founded on December 06, 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.