March 17, 2020

Granite Construction (GVA) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Granite Construction (GVAResearch Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.33, close to its 52-week low of $10.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Quanta Services, Tutor Perini, and MYR Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Granite Construction with a $23.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.80 and a one-year low of $10.29. Currently, Granite Construction has an average volume of 909.5K.

Granite Construction, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials.

