March 19, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Granite Construction (GVA) Gets a Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on Granite Construction (GVAResearch Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.25, close to its 52-week low of $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Gates Industrial, and Caterpillar.

Granite Construction has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.80 and a one-year low of $8.90. Currently, Granite Construction has an average volume of 919.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Granite Construction, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019