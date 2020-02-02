Graham (GHM) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report issued on January 29, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Graham (GHM – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.28, close to its 52-week low of $17.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Graham with a $25.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.77 and a one-year low of $17.70. Currently, Graham has an average volume of 27.12K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GHM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Jennifer Condame, the CAO and Controller of GHM sold 1,609 shares for a total of $34,449.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.