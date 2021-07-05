GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Pablo Singzon from J.P. Morgan downgraded GooseHead Insurance (GSHD – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.01.

Singzon has an average return of 51.8% when recommending GooseHead Insurance.

According to TipRanks.com, Singzon is ranked #3124 out of 7584 analysts.

GooseHead Insurance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.25.

Based on GooseHead Insurance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.23 million and GAAP net loss of $396K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $156K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 296 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GSHD in relation to earlier this year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through Corporate Channel, and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment focuses in franchisee operations that are owned and managed by Franchisees. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.