GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) Has a New Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GooseHead Insurance (GSHD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Carletti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.6% success rate. Carletti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage Insurance Holdings, Selective Insurance Group, and Kinsale Capital Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GooseHead Insurance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.00, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

GooseHead Insurance’s market cap is currently $5.48B and has a P/E ratio of 404.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3309.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 253 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GSHD in relation to earlier this year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through Corporate Channel, and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment focuses in franchisee operations that are owned and managed by Franchisees. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.