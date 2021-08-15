GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis assigned a Buy rating to GoodRx Holdings (GDRX – Research Report) on August 12 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 58.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, NextGen Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

GoodRx Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.44, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

GoodRx Holdings’ market cap is currently $14.57B and has a P/E ratio of -31.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GDRX in relation to earlier this year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc provides digital healthcare platform that provides prescription drugs at affordable prices. The company offers services like diabetes testing, general visits, blood tests, HIV testing, Vitamin D screening, Pregnancy testing, and many more.