Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Stephen Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM – Research Report) on February 13 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Good Times Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Good Times Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $811K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTIM in relation to earlier this year.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.