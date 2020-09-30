Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golub Capital Bdc with a $13.25 average price target.

Based on Golub Capital Bdc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and net profit of $142 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.85 million and had a net profit of $19.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBDC in relation to earlier this year.

Golub Capital BDC Inc engages in the business of investment. It seeks to create a portfolio that includes primarily senior secured and one stop loans. The company was founded in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.