Goldman Sachs Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Axcella Health (AXLA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health (AXLA – Research Report) on August 5 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Choi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 54.1% success rate. Choi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axcella Health with a $17.60 average price target, representing a 232.7% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.81 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Axcella Health has an average volume of 354.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXLA in relation to earlier this year.

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism across a broad spectrum of consumers and patients who have limited options. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678, and AXA4010. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.