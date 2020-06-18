Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $357.99.

Parekh has an average return of 13.4% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #2154 out of 6703 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $401.23, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF395.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $306.4B and has a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.76.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.