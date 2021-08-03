Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on EasyJet (EJTTF)

In a report issued on July 20, Patrick Creuset from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), with a price target of £11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.10.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.22, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a £11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 282.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.