Goldman Sachs Maintains a Hold Rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini maintained a Hold rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellini is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 72.4% success rate. Bellini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Citrix Systems, and RingCentral.

Ping Identity Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.80 and a one-year low of $12.02. Currently, Ping Identity Holding has an average volume of 658.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. engages in pioneering intelligent identity. It enables secure access to service, application or application programming interface from device. The company operates a platform that can leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse device, network, application and user behaviour data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.